Dark Raven had to be put down after a fall at Aintree on Saturday

Dark Raven has become the second horse fatality at this year's Grand National meeting at Aintree.

The six-year-old was put down after a fall in the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle on Saturday, with jockey Paul Townend on board.

It came after Envoye Special died in the Foxhunters' Chase on day one of the three-day festival on Thursday.

The Keiran Burke-trained nine-year-old fell at a fence when running loose, having unseated rider James King.

On Saturday, a statement from the Jockey Club said: "Dark Raven was immediately attended by our expert veterinary professionals.

"After assessment, sadly they concluded the necessary course of action for the horse's welfare was to put him to sleep. Our sincere sympathies are with his connections."

Four horses died at the Aintree meeting last year, including two injured in the Grand National, which is the climax of the annual race meeting.

There have been four fatalities from 356 runners in the nine Grand Nationals raced since safety changes were introduced in 2012.

On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption activities, protesting against the staging of the race.

Activists have threatened the Grand National, and police say they will deal "robustly" with any disruption.