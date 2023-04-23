Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bravemansgame has already enjoyed success this season for Nicholls

Bravemansgame has been cleared to run in Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup with Bryan Drew now its sole owner.

The Paul Nicholls trained gelding was previously jointly owned by Drew and John Dance.

But the Financial Conduct Authority ordered a firm founded by Dance to cease operations earlier this month and a court order prevented Bravemansgame from running at Aintree.

But Dance's share has now been sold to Drew and the horse is able to run.

Bravemansgame was most recently seen finishing second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to Galopin Des Champs and won the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority on Monday read: "The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today informed the British Horseracing Authority that it has agreed to the sale, following an independent valuation, of Mr Dance's 50% share of Bravemansgame. The gelding was previously owned in partnership by John Dance and Bryan Drew, and has now been sold into the sole ownership of Bryan Drew.

"As a result Bravemansgame is now able to be declared for races, including the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup at Punchestown on Wednesday.

"The BHA remains in dialogue with the FCA and Mr Dance regarding the status of Mr Dance's other horses."