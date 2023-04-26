Desert Crown won the Derby in 2022 under Richard Kingscote

The Derby at Epsom will start earlier than planned on Saturday, 3 June to avoid clashing with the FA Cup final.

The premier Classic was due to be run at 16:30 BST but will instead start at 13:30, the Jockey Club announced on Wednesday.

The Derby, one of the highlights of the racing calendar, has been run at 16:30 on all but one occasion since 2015.

Manchester City and Manchester United will kick-off at 15:00 in Wembley's cup final.

The FA Cup final, which is broadcast by the BBC and ITV, was expected to kick off between 16:45 and 17:00 but has been brought forward to 15:00 with the derby match categorised as high risk by London's Metropolitan Police, who objected to the later kick-off times on security grounds.

The Derby will now be the second contest on an eight-race programme, with the first due off at 12.50 and the last at 17:05.

Epsom general manager James Crespi said: "This year, the first Saturday in June will play host to two Derbys and two of Britain's great sporting events.

"We are grateful to our partners at ITV and our generous sponsors Betfred for their help in facilitating the move, and we can't wait for what is sure to be a great afternoon for British sport."