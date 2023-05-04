Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Chaldean won four of his five races last year - at Newbury, York, Doncaster and Newmarket

Qipco 2,000 Guineas Venue: Newmarket Racecourse Date: Saturday, 6 May Time: 16:40 BST Also: 1,000 Guineas, Sunday, 7 May at 15:40 Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Frankie Dettori will be aboard Chaldean in the jockey's final 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

The 52-year-old, who plans to retire in October, seeks his fourth victory in the Classic on Andrew Balding's runner who unseated the Italian last time out.

Auguste Rodin heads the challenge for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking a record-extending 11th victory.

O'Brien hopes the winner of the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster could develop into a Triple Crown contender.

No horse has completed the Classic treble of Guineas, Derby and St Leger since 2012 although the O'Brien-trained Camelot came close in 2012.

"Obviously if we had a horse who could do it this year, he was going to be the horse," said O'Brien of Auguste Rodin in a Great British Racing news conference.

"We didn't like to not give him the chance to do it if he was good enough, really."

Auguste Rodin has won three of his four starts

The Irish trainer also has last year's top-rated European juvenile, Little Big Bear, in Saturday's one-mile contest but did not declare stablemate Cairo on Thursday.

Ryan Moore will ride Auguste Rodin, with Wayne Lordan on Little Big Bear.

Dettori won the Dewhurst Stakes on Chaldean over seven furlongs on Newmarket's Rowley Mile last year but was unshipped coming out of the stalls on his return in last month's Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

"Frankie has been, throughout my career in racing, the standout jockey. It would be wonderful if we can contribute in giving him the send-off he deserves," said Balding.

Royal Scotsman was beaten a head by Chaldean in the Dewhurst and reopposes for Paul and Oliver Cole, while Sakheer is a leading contender for Roger Varian after winning the Mill Reef last term.

Varian also fields Greenham runner-up Charyn and Charlie Appleby is another who is double-handed with narrow Breeders' Cup runner-up Silver Knott and Noble Style, who has been off the track since winning the Gimcrack last season.

Karl Burke runs Craven Stakes victor Indestructible for football adviser Kia Joorabian's Amo Racing team, as well as Futurity third Holloway Boy and outsider Flight Plan.

Charlie Johnston saddles his first Classic runner in his sole name as Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Dubai Mile takes his chance, while Kevin Ryan's longshot Hi Royal is also among a strong Yorkshire challenge. Charlie Hills' Galeron completes the line-up.

Newmarket will open its gates early on Saturday to show the coronation of King Charles, with dedicated screens around the course and racing beginning slightly later in the afternoon.

There will be no Royal runner in the race, with the King's horse Slipofthepen set to run in the French 2,000 Guineas instead on 14 May.

In Sunday's 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, Dermot Weld's Tahiyra heads the confirmations for the opening fillies' Classic of the season.

The daughter of Siyouni is again set to face Meditate, who she beat in the Moyglare Stud Stakes before O'Brien's contender won at the Breeders' Cup meeting.

Mammas Girl, owned by Amo Racing, leads the British-trained hopefuls for Richard Hannon.