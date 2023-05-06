Close menu

2,000 Guineas: Frankie Dettori wins on Chaldean at Newmarket

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Breaking news

Frankie Dettori won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Chaldean in his final season before retirement.

The Italian, 52, pulled away in the final furlong to win the mile-long contest by a length and three quarters from 125-1 shot Hi Royal.

It was Dettori's fourth winner in the first Classic race of the Flat season, with second-favourite Chaldean coming in at 7-2.

Royal Scotsman was third at 11-1 and Galeron fourth at 150-1.

More to follow.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports