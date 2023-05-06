Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Chaldean in his final season before retirement.

The Italian, 52, pulled away in the final furlong to win the mile-long contest by a length and three quarters from 125-1 shot Hi Royal.

It was Dettori's fourth winner in the first Classic race of the Flat season, with second-favourite Chaldean coming in at 7-2.

Royal Scotsman was third at 11-1 and Galeron fourth at 150-1.

