Saturday's race was run on the all-weather for the first time since 2012

Trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick enjoyed a Derby-Oaks double for owners Godolphin on trials day at Lingfield.

The pair combined as the evens favourite Military Orders took the Derby trial to remain well on course for the Classic on Saturday, 3 June.

It followed Eternal Hope's earlier success in the Oaks trial.

Saturday's card was run on the all-weather track with the turf course unraceable because of waterlogging.

Military Order went one better than his brother Adayar who finished second in 2021 before going on to triumph at Epsom.

But his sibling made it three wins from four starts travelling nicely behind the pace set by James Tate's Regal Empire and taking his chance up the inside with Ed Walker's Waipiro the only one to match strides with the son of Frankel.

The duo went toe-to-toe up the home straight, but Military Order came out on top by a length and a quarter at the winning post, with a further four-and-a-quarter lengths back to Circle Of Fire, owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla, in third.

Military Order now heads to Epsom challenging for favouritism with Auguste Rodin.

Alex Merriam, Appleby's assistant, said: "It was pretty straightforward. It took him a while to get rolling, but he saw it out strongly.

"All systems are go for Epsom, he's had a run on grass and now a run down a bit of a hill.

"Last year we were blessed with some good milers but this year we have some nice mile-and-a-quarter and mile-and-a-half types.

"Military Order is a similar size to Adayar, but a sharper model."

Earlier, the 9-4 shot Eternal Hope on just her third start, out-paced the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Be Happy by a length and three-quarters.

However, the winner is not currently entered in the 2 June race and would cost £30,000 to be supplemented.

"I was really pleased with her, she hasn't run since February and I was quite taken by how well she travelled around there," said Buick.

"She's very genuine and straightforward, we didn't go very quick but she stayed the trip well. There's plenty of reasons to think she should improve for this.

"She's not in at Epsom, but I'm sure they'll have a good think about supplementing her."