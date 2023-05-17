Close menu

Frankie Dettori wins Musidora Stakes at York on 18-1 outsider Soul Sister

Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori rides Soul Sister in the Musidora Stakes
Frankie Dettori announced in December that 2023 will be his final season

Frankie Dettori won the Musidora Stakes at York on 18-1 outsider Soul Sister, a result that could see the two reunited for the Epsom Oaks in June.

The 52-year-old crossed the line four lengths clear of Novakai, with 15-8 favourite Infinite Cosmos in third.

Soul Sister is trained by John and Thady Gosden, who - with Dettori again in the saddle - won this race with Emily Upjohn 12 months ago.

"Frankie thinks she should run in the Oaks, so we will," John Gosden said.

Soul Sister, the daughter of Frankel, was a winner on debut at Doncaster in October but struggled in the Fred Darling when making her return to the track at Newbury last month.

But the three-year-old fared well in Wednesday's 10-furlong race, considered one of the best Oaks trials, powering clear in the final stages for a win that has seen her odds slashed for the Classic on 2 June, a race Dettori has won six times.

"Recently she's really come to herself, a lot of fillies have struggled this year with the cold and wet spring. She's really bloomed in her coat and shown her class today," Gosden added.

"Frankie is having a good spell, he was in Belmont last week. It looks like he has a chance in the Oaks and the Derby is quite open."

Dettori added: "She gave me a great feel, travelled well, quickened twice and won by four lengths. I wasn't really expecting that!"

