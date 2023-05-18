Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The Foxes had finished second to Indestructible in last month's Craven Stakes at Newmarket

The Foxes is around 8-1 for the Derby at Epsom after winning York's Dante Stakes under jockey Oisin Murphy.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the winner is owned by the King Power Racing team founded by the late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Craven Stakes runner-up, sent off a 6-1 chance on Thusday, won by a neck from the fast-finishing White Birch.

"That was fantastic. I ride for a great stable and this fella was really well prepared at home," said Murphy.

"I hope he's a good Derby ride, he relaxes, he's a beautiful mover and hopefully he'll stay the distance."

The Dante is a leading trial for the Derby, which takes place this year on 3 June, and last year York winner Desert Crown followed up with victory at Epsom.

Desert Crown's trainer Sir Michael Stoute watched stablemate Passenger dead heat for third with Aidan O'Brien's Continuous on the Knavesmire this time.

Passenger looked unlucky, running on well after jockey Richard Kingscote was unable to find a gap at a crucial stage.

"It was my fault, I couldn't get him a run. It's very frustrating," said Kingscote.

Dettori among the winners again

Frankie Dettori (in white) guided Free Wind to victory on the Knavesmire

Earlier Frankie Dettori continued his fine form in his farewell season when winning the Middleton Fillies' Stakes on 6-5 favourite Free Wind.

The 52-year-old jockey crossed the line a half-length clear of Rogue Millennium, with 25-1 chance Poptronic in third.

Free Wind, trained by John and Thady Gosden, had been absent for 320 days after being badly bumped when winning the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock in July.

"It was a long way for her to come back, physically and mentally," John Gosden said.

"She's done that and showed a great attitude, so we couldn't be more pleased with her."

The four-year-old hit the front in the 10-furlong event as long-time leader Aristia faded. Outsider Rogue Millennium loomed large but Free Wind prevailed.

"She got up and won (at Haydock) despite that near fatal accident and has come back from a nasty injury and 10 months off," Gosden added.

"We're very clear that we're going a mile and a half next time. She's in the Hardwicke (at Royal Ascot) and that would be a strong possibility at this stage."