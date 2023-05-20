Close menu

Modern Games wins Lockinge after jockey William Buick bitten by runner-up Chindit

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Modern Games wins at Newbury under William Buick
Modern Games won by a length and a half at Newbury

Winning jockey William Buick was bitten by runner-up Chindit as Modern Games stormed to victory in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The 3-1 favourite passed Chindit with half a furlong to go, but Buick's left hand was cut as his rival snapped.

"He got my hand. I definitely noticed it," said Buick.

Modern Games was adding to his French 2,000 Guineas and two Breeders' Cup wins for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

"They had a real tussle but this horse is a real superstar," said Buick.

"He's so consistent and is a joy to have anything to do with. He's there whenever you need him and he's done it now in England, in France and America a couple of times. He's a top-class miler."

The 22-1 chance Chindit was long-time leader but took exception to being overtaken by Modern Games, baring his teeth and nipping at the champion jockey.

Berkshire Shadow (33-1) was third with Frankie Dettori's mount Laurel back in 10th place.

Dettori, riding in his final season, claimed a last-gasp win earlier on Haskoy, trained by Ralph Beckett, in the Al Rayyan Stakes.

Bertinelli, under Ryan Moore, landed the London Gold Cup for Aidan O'Brien.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports