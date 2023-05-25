Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hukum suffered a career-threatening injury after winning the Coronation Cup in 2022

Hukum marked his return to racing with victory over Epsom Derby hero Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday.

Trained by Owen Burrows, the six-year-old suffered a career-threatening hind leg injury after winning the Coronation Cup in June 2022.

Desert Crown was also back from an injury lay-off and had not raced since winning the Epsom Derby in June.

It was a first defeat for the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four year-old.

Running as the 2-5 favourite, Desert Crown and jockey Richard Kingscote led with just over a furlong left, but were reeled in as Jim Crowley got Hukum flying to win by half a length and deny Stoute a 12th win in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

"We thought he was finished," said jockey Crowley. "Owen has brought him back. It is a hell of a training performance and everyone at Shadwell has done well to get him back."

Stoute said Desert Crown was "a little ring-rusty" and added: "He had his race won and he's just tied up a little in the closing stages. It's been a year off, that's a long time."