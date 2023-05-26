Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The Epsom Downs racecourse will host the Derby Festival from 2-3 June

The Jockey Club has won a High Court injunction to prevent animal rights protestors disrupting the Derby Festival on 2-3 June.

The Epsom Downs owner says the Animal Rising group has made it "explicitly clear" it intends to breach security.

Last month, animal rights activists delayed the start of the Grand National by getting on to the track at Aintree.

Protestors also tried to disrupt the Scottish Grand National the following week.

The injunction bans people from entering or throwing objects on the race track, entering the parade ring and any other action that could disrupt proceedings.

Anyone who breaches the injunction could face proceedings for contempt of court.

The festival in Surrey features Grade One races, the Oaks and the Derby.

"Animal Rising have repeatedly made it explicitly clear that they intend to break the law and disrupt The Derby Festival and that left us with no choice but to seek this injunction, having consulted with a number of stakeholders including Surrey Police," The Jockey Club's chief executive, Nevin Truesdale, said.

"We believe everyone should have the right to peaceful protest and have offered Animal Rising an area near the entrance of Epsom Downs Racecourse to express their views in a law-abiding way.

"However, anyone who attempts to disrupt the race or compromise the safety of horses or humans will be dealt with robustly by our security teams and the police."