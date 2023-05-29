Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

William Buick rode Military Order to victory at Lingfield

The Betfred Derby 2023 Venue: Epsom Racecourse Dates :2-3 June Coverage: Listen to race commentary on the Oaks at 16:30 BST on Friday and the Derby at 13:30 BST on Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Passenger has been added to the field for Saturday's Epsom Derby.

The horse's owners, the Niarchos Family, have paid the £85,000 entrance fee, with Passenger around 11-2 third favourite in the betting.

Stoute has won the race six times, including with Desert Crown 12 months ago, and Passenger is his sole runner this year.

A maximum field of 16 has been declared for the race.

Passenger was an impressive winner on his debut in April at Newmarket and dead-heated for third in York's Dante Stakes, a key Derby trial, last out, finishing strongly after struggling to get a clear run.

The field is led by market leader Military Order, the winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial for trainer Charlie Appleby and a brother of the 2021 victor Adayar.

"From the team's point of view, we're very happy with him," said Appleby. "He came out of his Lingfield Derby trial win very well and we've been very pleased with him since.

"He's improving week on week physically, and we can't fault him to date on what he has been doing in his work and on the racecourse.

"He goes out and gets the job done in the mornings without being flash."

Aidan O'Brien, the race's most successful trainer with eight wins, has four contenders led by Auguste Rodin, who disappointed in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last time out.

Adelaide River, Covent Garden and Chester winner San Antonio complete the potential Ballydoyle quartet.

Frankie Dettori is set to have his last ride in the Derby aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Arrest, an impressive winner of the Chester Vase on his seasonal bow while Dante winner The Foxes is in contention for Andrew Balding.

White Birch, second in York, reopposes for John Murphy, while Jessica Harrington's Leopardstown Derby Trial winner Sprewell and the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Alder round out the Irish hopefuls.

Charlie Johnston's 2000 Guineas fifth Dubai Mile is set to be joined by stablemate Dear My Friend, who was eighth in the Dante, with Ralph Beckett's unbeaten Artistic Star, the Roger Varian-trained King Of Steel and Waipiro for Ed Walker the other candidates.

Dettori 'honoured' to lay Piggott wreath

As well as aiming for his third Derby win, Dettori will also lay a wreath at the statue of Lester Piggott at the Epsom track on Saturday.

Piggott, who died last year aged 86, won the Derby a record nine times and Epsom has announced that every year a member of the weighing room will lay a wreath in the colours of Piggott's 1970 Derby hero Nijinsky.

One of the races on Derby day will also be renamed in memory of the legendary jockey.

"It is an honour to be asked to lay a wreath at Lester's statue on Derby day," said Dettori. "He was a hero of mine, who then became a good friend.

"It's impossible to measure the impact he had on me, both as a person and a jockey throughout my life.

"I'm sure it will be a poignant and emotional moment for many reasons and I'm grateful to Epsom Downs for inviting me to lead this year's tributes to Lester on my last Derby day as a jockey."