Frankie Dettori produced his trademark celebration twice on ladies day of the 2023 Derby Festival at Epsom

Frankie Dettori enjoyed victory in his last ride in the Oaks as Soul Sister triumphed at Epsom.

The 11-4 shot burst past 5-6 favourite Savethelastdance to win by a length and three-quarters, with Caernarfon (40-1) a head further back in third.

It was Dettori's second Group One win of the day and his seventh overall in the Oaks.

"That means a lot," he said. "I have ridden two great fillies this afternoon - I just want to soak it in now."

Earlier, Dettori and Emily Upjohn, also backed at 11-4, held off a late challenge by favourite Westover to win the Coronation Cup.

Dettori, 52, was unlucky to finish a close second in the Oaks last year on Emily Upjohn after the strongly-fancied filly slipped at the start.

The Italian, who is retiring at the end of the season, had already bagged a Classic win this year on Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas last month.

"[Owner] Lady Bamford is a big supporter of mine and in my last year that is my second Classic winner - unbelievable," Dettori added.

Soul Sister is trained by John and Thady Gosden, whose other runner, Running Lion, was withdrawn after she broke out of the back of the stalls, leaving jockey Oisin Murphy stranded.

Winner of the Musidora Stakes last time out, Soul Sister was initially the backmarker before Dettori brought the filly into the lead on the turn into the straight and the daughter of Frankel stayed on strongly to the line.

"It was a bit messy at the beginning and I didn't want to go too wide, but I kept her balanced and she did the rest," said Dettori.

"When I passed them all - I knew as I'd come from the back - I knew there was nobody behind me.

"You don't get many opportunities to celebrate like that but all the owners are here, and all the gang. So to go home and say I've done a 100% job is great.

"At the moment things are going well, but you can easily mess up in this game - five months is a long time."