Jockey Moore's win gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending ninth Derby win

Ryan Moore won his third Derby by guiding Auguste Rodin to victory at Epsom as Frankie Dettori finished 10th on Arrest in his last ride in the race.

Surrey police made 19 arrests before the meet and there was tight security to prevent animal rights protesters disrupting the race's 244th running.

One did make it onto the track before he was tackled by police, while another was stopped from climbing a fence.

The victory gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending ninth Derby triumph.

"He came with a massive reputation as a beautiful horse but he kept stepping up to all the markers all the way, which is very unusual," said O'Brien.

Auguste Rodin chased down outsider King of Steel to win by around a length and the two finished well clear of White Birch in third with Sprewell in fourth.

"We had a smooth run. We landed in a smooth spot, I had William [Buick, on Military Order] and Frankie [Dettori, on Arrest] ahead of me and was always confident I had them covered," Moore said on ITV.

"We didn't go that quickly, it turned in to a bit of a dash, but I was getting a nice smooth run.

"I always thought I had the race won, but I just had to get into him in the last furlong and he responded very gamely. He's done that quite cosily, I think."

Dettori, who has won the Derby twice, is retiring this year.

"The track was too much for him (Arrest), he just could not run down the hill," said the 52-year-old Italian.

"He had legs everywhere bless him, so we were a long way out."