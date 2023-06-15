Woods was found to have broken whip rules five times in a six month period

Jockey Kielan Woods has been handed a 42-day suspension for breaking whip rules five times in six months.

He is one of four jockeys to face sanctions after a hearing with the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA) disciplinary panel on Thursday.

Woods' penalty, of which nine days are suspended for six months, was the heaviest handed out.

Fellow jockeys Jonjo O'Neill junior, Paula Muir and Marco Ghiani were also handed bans from racing.

O'Neill junior was given a 21-day ban, with seven days suspended, for his third offence in six months.

Muir was given 35 days, with nine suspended, for her third offence, while Ghiani was banned for 25 days, with eight suspended.

The BHA introduced new whip rules in February over jumps and at the start of the current Flat season, reducing the maximum number of strikes allowed to seven and six respectively.

While the BHA and the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) are yet to fully evaluate the impact of the changes, the racing regulator says jockeys "have shown that they are able to adapt to the new thresholds".

A spokesperson said: "The BHA is constantly monitoring the data around breaches of the new whip rules and engaging in regular constructive dialogue with the PJA and senior jockeys under both codes.

"This ongoing dialogue has led to a number of adjustments which have already been introduced to the rules and penalty structure.

"The BHA and PJA have also agreed that, at around the six-month stage following implementation, we would review what has worked well, what is still creating challenges and what further adjustments could be made to the framework.

"Jockeys on the whole have shown that they are able to adapt to the new thresholds and deserve great credit for this.

"This is best exemplified by the very small number of offences incurred throughout the sport's main festival events, when jockeys are riding under the most intense of competition.

"While some riders will inevitably take more time to adapt to the new rules, the penalties for multiple referrals are designed to act as a significant deterrent towards jockeys committing multiple offences. They are also an incentive for riders to change their style.

"The core objectives of the new rules include bringing about an overall improvement in riding standards and ensuring races are run fairly and within the rules."