Nineteen people were arrested at the Epsom Derby on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance

A new three-year study which aims to reduce injuries in horse racing has been announced.

The Horse Welfare Board is working with British Racing and the Royal Veterinary College on research which will assess injuries in racing and training.

It comes after activist group Animal Rising protested at the Derby and the Grand National over horse welfare.

"This work will help improve the safety and welfare of racehorses," said the Horse Welfare Board.

It said data would be analysed to help determine factors that influence the risk of injuries.

By monitoring these trends over time, the sport will be able to "drive forward actions around risk management and implement evidence-based strategies that minimise avoidable risk", it added.