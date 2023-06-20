Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Watch: Protesters delay Grand National start

Activist group Animal Rising have said they will not disrupt Royal Ascot, which is taking place from 20-24 June.

The organisation have staged protests at this year's Derby and Grand National races.

They previously said they "would not rule out" protests at Royal Ascot, but have now confirmed the opposite.

"[Animal Rising is] instead choosing to spotlight the greyhound racing industry at the showpiece event on 1 July," the group said.

The activists say they have had "incredible success in creating a national conversation about our relationship with animals and nature".

They added: "Whether it's greyhounds, horses or those on farms across the country, it is clear we need to imagine a new connection with other animals and nature."

Animal Rising disrupted the Grand National in April with 118 people arrested after delaying the start of the race.

More than 30 protestors were arrested at last month's Derby at Epsom, even though organisers had successfully applied for a court injunction to prevent animal rights groups from disrupting the event.