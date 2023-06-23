Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hayes secured his first win at Royal Ascot.

Tahiyra won the Coronation Stakes to give jockey Chris Hayes his first win at Royal Ascot.

Watched by King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, favourite Tahiyra (8-13) started slow but fought back into contention before pulling ahead of Remarquee to secure victory.

The win was trainer Dermot Weld's 18th at Ascot and came 50 years since he rode Klairvimy to his first at the meeting.

"This means a lot," said Hayes.

"A lot of people, the way they were talking, like there was a chink in her (Tahiyra's) armour. Well there wasn't a chink today."

Elsewhere, Frankie Dettori won the Albany Stakes and The Sandringham Stakes to take his tally of Royal Ascot victories to 81.

The victories were his third and fourth of the week following his ninth Gold Cup triumph aboard Queen's Vase aboard Gregory on Wednesday and Courage Mon Ami on Thursday.

In the Albany Stakes, Italy's Dettori, 52, who retires later this year, rode Porta Fortuna (5-1) to victory, guiding Donnacha O'Brien-trained Porta Fortuna to the finish line while holding off Matrika.

And in the Sandringham Stakes he rode joint-favourite Coppice (6-1) to victory for his eighth win in the race.

"It's brilliant to get 80. I had that figure in my mind all week," said Dettori.

"I thought, 'God, I've got to get three. It is easier said than done, but now that I've done it, yes, it is a big number'.

"This week has been unbelievable, I love Ascot so I'm enjoying the moment. I won my first Gold Cup in 1992 and another one yesterday, my ninth. And we've still got tomorrow to come."

Murphy wins Commonwealth Cup aboard Shaquille

Murphy was presented his trophy by Catherine Princess of Wales

In the Commonwealth Cup, Shaquille (9-1), ridden by Oisin Murphy, produced a remarkable performance to pip favourite Little Big Bear to victory.

Shaquille, named after former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, had a lot of work to do after rearing up when leaving the stalls but fought back to provide trainer Julie Camacho with her first Royal Ascot winner.

It was 27-year-old Irishman Murphy's first winner at this year's Royal Ascot, having missed last year while serving a 14-month suspension for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

"When we broke from the stalls I was thinking maybe that was the race over," said Murphy.

"I had to sustain an effort from quite a long way out, so it really was a tremendous task that he (Shaquille) managed to overcome.

"He's a very well-bred horse - he's quite lightly raced - so it was great to get on him today and thank you very much to the connections."

Okita Soushi (9-1), ridden by Ryan Moore, won the The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes ahead of Hms President.

Soushi, trained by O'Brien's brother Joseph, held on in a thrilling finish to continue a successful day for the siblings.

"It was a great ride from Ryan. It is special to get a winner this week, we've hit the crossbar a bit," said O'Brien.

"I'm delighted for the owners as well. Ryan is the best jockey in the world, isn't he. When we are lucky enough to get him on the odd time, it is very special."

In the King Edward VII Stakes, favourite King of Steel (11-10), ridden by Kevin Stott, streaked to victory.