Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tower of London winning at Leopardstown last year with Ryan Moore on board

The Aidan O'Brien trained Tower Of London cruised to victory in the Ulster Derby at Down Royal on Saturday afternoon.

Killian Hennessy moved the 5-2 favourite through the field and alongside Ibrahimovic (9-2) with a furlong to go.

Tower Of London surged clear with an impressive turn of speed to win by four and a half lengths.

Ibrahimovic finished second with Hippodrome (17-2) coming in third.