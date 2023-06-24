Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jamie Spencer rode 80-1 outsider Khaadem to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot to become the biggest-priced winner in the race's history.

Khaadem pipped Sacred (9-1) to the line, with 11-4 favourite Highfield Princess finishing third.

Frankie Dettori, in his last appearance at Royal Ascot, was seventh on Kinross.

The win was the second big-priced triumph for Spencer, 43, who rode Witch Hunter (50-1) to victory on Thursday.

Trained by Charlie Hills, Khaadem started well before powering through the field.

Highfield Princess was among the leaders throughout, but Spencer maintained patience and, within the final furlong, Khaadem strode past the leaders to claim a shock victory.

