Auguste Rodin beat subsequent Royal Ascot victor King Of Steel in the Derby at Epsom in June

Auguste Rodin won the Irish Derby at the Curragh to seal a Derby double and land a 100th European Classic victory for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The 4-11 favourite followed up his Epsom triumph to give jockey Ryan Moore his first win in the race.

Auguste Rodin dug in to beat Adelaide River, ahead of Covent Garden and Peking Opera in a 1-2-3-4 for O'Brien.

But stablemate San Antonio suffered a serious injury during the race and Wayne Lordan fell from the horse.

O'Brien, 53, sealed a 15th Irish Derby win as Auguste Rodin won by one and a quarter lengths from 33-1 chance Adelaide River, with 80-1 shot Covent Garden a further two and a quarter lengths back.

"It wasn't a straightforward race. Unfortunately when Wayne's horse went wrong, my rhythm was broken," said winning jockey Moore.

Auguste Rodin is the first horse since the Dermot Weld-trained Harzand in 2016 to seal the English-Irish Derby double.

The Deep Impact colt represents one of O'Brien's great training achievements as as he brought him back from finishing almost last in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.