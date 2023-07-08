Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jockey Ryan Moore also won his third Coral-Eclipse

Royal Ascot and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington gave trainer Aidan O' Brien a record-breaking seventh win in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

In a tense chase, the favourite held off a challenge from Emily Upjohn to cross the finish line by half a length.

Jockey Ryan Moore, who won his third Coral-Eclipse, steered Paddington through having led from the stalls after a smart early breakaway.

"I don't think we saw the best of the horse," he told ITV Racing.

Paddington, who won the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, was racing for the first time at 10 furlongs.

But Moore had no doubt the horse could handle the distance - and so it proved.

"We had very little doubts," he added. "He can go further because he is a very good horse."

O'Brien, who last won the race with St Mark's Basilica in 2021, said of Paddington: "He's getting quicker. He was heavier here than he was at Ascot which is unusual, so he is obviously turning into a very quick horse.

"He's a dream. The lads will make a decision where we go next, but I'd imagine they would look at the Sussex Stakes, but we'll see how he comes out of this. That isn't set in stone, but I could see that as something they would look at."