Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kitts faces an investigation into his ride on Hillsin

Jockey Dylan Kitts has had his license suspended with immediate effect following his controversial ride on Hillsin at Worcester.

Stewards noted the horse, who was third on 5 July, "travelled strongly" in the home straight "without appearing to ever be asked for a finishing effort".

They referred Kitts to the British Horseracing Authority and he has been suspended by a judicial panel.

He is banned from attending British racecourses until further notice.

Kitts voluntarily stood down on 7 July when it was announced there would be an investigation into his ride on the Chris Honour-trained Hillsin.

The horse, who finished a length-and-a-quarter third in a handicap hurdle, was banned from running for 40 days.

Honour later said his family had received abuse on social media and he subsequently asked Hillsin's owner Alan Clegg to remove his horses from his yard.

Kitts said the horse made "respiratory noises" during the race and hung to the right while running, which also restricted his ability to be more vigorous in the home straight.

Hillsin, who had been 2-1 favourite at one stage the night before the race, had drifted in the betting to start at 11-1.