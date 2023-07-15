Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Joint favourite Shaquille recovered from a slow start to power to a July Cup win at Newmarket.

After bunny-hopping out of the gate, the Julie Camacho-trained colt - which won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June - raced to the front of the pack with two furlongs to go.

Jockey Rossa Ryan claimed his first Group 1 win as Shaquille finished a length-and-a-half ahead of second-placed Run to Freedom (28/1).

"That was the run of my life," he said.

Kinross (4/1) was third while fellow 5/2 favourite Little Big Bear ended in eighth place.

"It felt like we weren't even going that fast and I just kept holding on to him," Ryan added. "When he hit the hill he just kept going.

"It's just incredible to fill in, and he's a pleasure to work with."

Camacho was equally thrilled to record another win, after Shaquille's remarkable rise over the season.

"It's a massive moment," she said. "We are a small yard in the North.

"It's lovely to be able to come down here with a horse like him and show how good he is."

Shaquille began the season competing in handicap races but has since proven himself on the big stage, emerging as one of the favourites in the sprint category.

The three-year-old could next compete in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.

Earlier, City Of Troy was a hugely impressive winner of the Superlative Stakes and is now favourite for next year's 2,000 Guineas and Derby.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said the winner, ridden by Ryan Moore, had "unnatural ability" after taking victory by six and a half lengths from Haatem.