Auguste Rodin beat King Of Steel by half a length at the Epsom Derby

Joint-favourites Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel will face off again at the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Auguste Rodin chased down and beat the 66-1 outsider to win the Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien in June.

O'Brien's horse has since won the Irish Derby, while King Of Steel won the 2023 King Edward VII stakes at Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori could become the most successful jockey in the race's history, riding Emily Upjohn.

The pair won the 2023 Coronation Cup, and Dettori could surpass the record of Lester Piggott, with whom he is currently tied with seven King George wins.

This year's field of 11 horses boasts a total of 14 Group 1 wins between them - the highest total in the race's history.

Second favourite Hukum won the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May, after recovering from an injury sustained at Epsom in June 2022, which required three screws to be inserted into his hind leg.

He beat last year's Derby winner Desert Crown, who has been withdrawn from the King George VI after picking up an infection in his leg.

Last year's winner, Pyledriver, is only fifth favourite to retain. In June, he won the Hardwicke Stakes at Ascot.

Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes is scheduled to start at 15:40 BST.