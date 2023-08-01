Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tom Marquand and Quickthorn powered to victory in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

Quickthorn cruised to the front of the pack and had too much for the rest of the field, which included Frankie Dettori on pre-race favourite Courage Mon Ami.

Victory for Quickthorn, who was 16-1, denied 52-year-old Dettori, who is set to retire at the end of the season, a record sixth Goodwood Cup.

Marquand said: "He [Quickthorn] is warrior in his own right."

Speaking to ITV, he added: "I've had a bit of fun on him before on some big days and he just loves bowling away and putting everyone else to the sword. It was an exceptional performance.

"There was no masterplan. Everybody knows what he is going to do and it's testament to him."

Emily Dickinson finished second and Coltrane came third, while Dettori's Courage Mon Ami was sixth.

There was success for Dettori earlier on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood as he rode Kinross to a second win in the World Pool Lennox Stakes.

