Al Husn (centre) claimed a seventh win from 10 races

Al Husn landed the Nassau Stakes while Desert Hero won for the King and Queen on day three of Glorious Goodwood.

Owners Shadwell and jockey Jim Crowley had another big win with 9-1 shot Al Husn five days after claiming the King George at Ascot with Hukum.

Al Husn, trained by Roger Varian, won by half a length from Above The Curve, with Nashwa third and favourite Blue Rose Cen fourth after a troubled run.

Desert Hero won the Gordon Stakes to follow up June's Royal Ascot victory.

Tom Marquand brought his mount, trained by William Haggas, with a late charge to deny Chesspiece by a neck.

The triumph has boosted the prospect of a Classic winner for his royal owners and the son of Sea The Stars is now around a 6-1 chance for the St Leger at Doncaster in September.

Desert Hero may bid to emulate Dunfermline, who won the St Leger for Queen Elizabeth II in 1977

Christopher Head's Blue Rose Cen was sent off as the hot favourite for the Nassau Stakes after winning the French 1,000 Guineas and French Oaks.

But jockey Aurelien Lemaitre, riding at Goodwood for the first time, found his passage up the inside rail blocked by Ryan Moore on Above The Curve.

There were no such problems for Al Husn, whose victory was the latest chapter in a rollercoaster few days for Crowley, who received a 20-day suspension and £10,000 fine for breaching the whip rules aboard Hukum.

"It's been a pretty turbulent time, but she's so tough," said Crowley of the winner. "She's not a big filly, but is an absolute little terrier."

Al Husn had also beaten the 2022 Nassau winner Nashwa, ridden by Hollie Doyle, last time out at Newcastle.