Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Highfield Princess was claiming her first victory of the year on her fourth start

Highfield Princess claimed a brilliant victory in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The 4-9 favourite, ridden by Jason Hart for trainer John Quinn, won by three lengths from White Lavender, with Raasel third.

Highfield Princess is now around a 2-1 chance to win a second successive Nunthorpe Stakes at York on 25 August.

Earlier at Goodwood, Frankie Dettori won aboard 6-1 chance Epictetus in the Thoroughbred Stakes.

Dettori, 52 - riding at his last Glorious Goodwood before retiring later this year - won by a length for trainers John and Thady Gosden from 4-6 favourite Nostrum.

Highfield Princess' win in the 2022 Nunthorpe was one of three top-level Group One triumphs last year.

Having placed in the King's Stand and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, she stepped down to the Grade Two race at Goodwood, and the six-year-old mare won easily after going clear with a furlong to go.

"There's no gimmes in this game. All races are hard to win so we're delighted," said Quinn.