Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Aberama Gold was winning for the second successive Saturday

Aberama Gold won the Stewards' Cup at a soggy Glorious Goodwood before the final three races were abandoned.

The 18-1 shot, ridden by Andrea Atzeni for trainer David O'Meara, handled the rain-drenched ground to triumph from Apollo One, Bielsa and Mr Wagyu.

Aberama Gold landed the Sky Bet Dash Handicap just a week earlier at York.

"It's hard going out there. The last furlong was the longest ever," said Atzeni, who is heading to Hong Kong for fresh opportunities.

Racing was abandoned after the feature contest, run on the straight course, due to unsafe ground around the bend.

Aberama Gold, formerly trained by Keith Dalgleish until his retirement, was not inconvenienced by loose horse Rumstar, who had unshipped jockey Rhys Clutterbuck at the start.

It was another big handicap win for owner Evan Sutherland after the Ayr Gold Cup (Highland Colori, 2013) and Wokingham Stakes (Out Do, 2017).

Frankie Dettori's bid for a last Goodwood winner before retiring later this year was dashed as Free Wind was fourth in the Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Tom Marquand, who won with a front-running ride on Quickthorn earlier in the week, repeated the trick on 25-1 chance Sumo Sam - trained by Paul and Oliver Cole - who could not be caught in the heavy conditions.

Earlier, the 9-4 favourite Sweet William was a convincing winner of the Summer Handicap under Robert Havlin for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Sweet William is now around 5-1 favourite for the Ebor Handicap at York on 26 August.