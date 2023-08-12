Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hollie Doyle, Hayley Turner and Saffie Osborne with the trophy

Hollie Doyle was the leading rider as a trio of female jockeys won the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

Doyle and Saffie Osborne, who were joined by Hayley Turner, both won two races in the six-race team competition.

The 'Ladies' side beat male riders in teams for Great Britain and Ireland, Europe and the Rest of the World to win the trophy named after the famous 1981 Derby winner.

"It's the winning that counts, not the taking part," said Doyle.

The 26-year-old, whose husband Tom Marquand was in the GB & Ireland side, won on the The Very Man and Regal Empire before a crowd of nearly 25,000.

Osborne was victorious on Scampi, when just edging out Doyle aboard Wootton'sun, and sealed victory for her team with Dark Trooper.

The Ladies won with 78 points, five points ahead of the Rest the World.

In third were Europe, for whom Frankie Dettori was winless in his final Shergar Cup, with GB & Ireland fourth.

It was the fourth time in the last eight runnings that the female team has lifted the trophy.