Kinross won for his 10th career success and his seventh with Dettori on board

Frankie Dettori claimed a big-race double on what is set to be his final day of rides at York.

The 52-year-old overcame a wide draw to claim victory on the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde (7-1) in his last ride in the prestigious Ebor Handicap.

He had earlier won the City of York Stakes on the 9-4 favourite Kinross for trainer Ralph Beckett.

Dettori is due to retire at the end of the year, bringing to an end a career which stretches back to 1987.

Absurde had finished second to Melbourne Cup-bound stablemate Vauban at Royal Ascot in June before disappointing over hurdles at the Galway Festival.

The five-year-old did give Dettori and Mullins some moments of concern before the race when he had to be led down to the start, causing a delay, but he behaved during the race itself.

The pair travelled smoothly towards the front of the pack halfway up the straight and although Sweet William and Live In The Dream challenged, Absurde found more to win and give Dettori his third success in the race.

"In the last 100 yards I saw Rab [Havlin] coming [on Sweet William], my best mate, and I thought 'that's it I'm beat'. But all credit to him [Absurde] - he showed some guts and stuck his neck out," Dettori told ITV Racing.

"He's a horse that needs cover and I found myself in the front three so all I was thinking was that I'd messed it up.

"What can I say? I've won the Ebor on my last ride [at York]- it's mad! I thought if I win on Kinross then great but I didn't expect this one so it's double sweet."

Absurde could also be aimed at the Melbourne Cup with Dettori admitting he would be happy to take the ride in Australia in the hope of finally winning one of the few major races on the international stage to still elude him.

"What a remarkable jockey. You guys have known for a long time but I thought Frankie was brilliant," said Mullins, who is probably better known for his success over jumps but won the Ebor for the second time.

"Frankie has shown us what he can do. I thought he was beaten half a furlong out. I don't know where Frankie got his energy from in the last 100 yards. He pulled that one out of the fire, I thought. He was brilliant on him."