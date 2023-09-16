Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Continuous gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a seventh St Leger victory by winning ahead of Frankie Dettori's mount Arrest and the King's horse Desert Hero.

The 3-1 victor galloped relentlessly to the line under Ryan Moore for an impressive victory at Doncaster.

Dettori was two and three quarter lengths behind in his final Classic before retirement later this year.

Desert Hero, owned by the King and Queen, stayed on for third with the Royal couple watching on.

More to follow.