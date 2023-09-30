Close menu

Newmarket: Astro King denies 5-2 favourite Greek Order to win Cambridgeshire Handicap

Richard Kingscote riding Astro King
Astro King under Richard Kingscote edged out Greek Order to take victory

Astro King narrowly beat 5-2 favourite Greek Order to win the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.

A 20-1 chance, Astro King was carrying the top-weight of 9st 12lb under jockey Richard Kingscote.

Daniel and Claire Kubler's six-year-old gelding travelled on the inside as the 34-strong field split into several groups down the Rowley Mile.

Astro King dug deep in the final strides to cross the line ahead of Greek Order by half a length.

Meanwhile, 9-2 chance Porta Fortuna under Oisin Murphy triumphed in the Cheveley Park Stakes for trainer Donnacha O'Brien.

The Caravaggio filly - winner of the Albany at Royal Ascot - finished a length and a half ahead of 33-1 Pearls and Rubies to win the six-furlong Group One.

Heavily-backed 5-4 favourite Vandeek cruised to victory in the Middle Park Stakes, beating Task Force by two and a quarter lengths with River Tiber a head further back in third.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Havana Grey colt continues his unbeaten run after winning at Nottingham, the Richmond at Goodwood and the Prix Morny.

