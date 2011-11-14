Keeper Craig Kowalski Kowalski on top form for Panthers

Panthers netminder Craig Kowalski now has five shut-outs this season

Nottingham Panthers keeper Craig Kowalski was in top form as he helped his side to a weekend win double.

The American netminder helped earn a 1-0 win over rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night, following that up with Sunday's 8-1 success in Fife.

"He's really come into his own in this league," said coach Corey Neilson.

"He is stopping the puck and moving it so well. From time to time I will pass the puck back to him and he will start, almost as a third defenceman."

Panthers, who have closed the gap on leaders Belfast to two points, are now four points clear of third-placed Sheffield, although the Steelers have five games in hand.

"Hockey is a game of momentum and, if you have a goalie who can change momentum, it can be huge," added Neilson.

"Coventry had Trevor Koenig a few years ago, who broke your spirit a little bit as he was so good. We can do that to other teams now."