Keeper Craig Kowalski Kowalski on top form for Panthers
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Nottingham Panthers keeper Craig Kowalski was in top form as he helped his side to a weekend win double.
The American netminder helped earn a 1-0 win over rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night, following that up with Sunday's 8-1 success in Fife.
"He's really come into his own in this league," said coach Corey Neilson.
"He is stopping the puck and moving it so well. From time to time I will pass the puck back to him and he will start, almost as a third defenceman."
Panthers, who have closed the gap on leaders Belfast to two points, are now four points clear of third-placed Sheffield, although the Steelers have five games in hand.
"Hockey is a game of momentum and, if you have a goalie who can change momentum, it can be huge," added Neilson.
"Coventry had Trevor Koenig a few years ago, who broke your spirit a little bit as he was so good. We can do that to other teams now."