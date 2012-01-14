Giants edge Coventry at Odyssey to extend Elite League lead

The Belfast Giants completed a weekend double over Coventry Blaze to extend their lead over Nottingham Panthers at the top of the Elite League table to seven points.

Having beaten Blaze 5-3 on Friday night, Belfast enjoyed a 4-3 victory at the Odyssey Arena on Saturday evening.

Darryl Lloyd, Jeremy Rebek, Robert Dowd and Aaron Clarke were the scorers for the Giants on Saturday.

Mike McLean, Shea Guthrie and Owen Fussey were the Coventry scorers.

Belfast raced into a 3-0 lead midway through the first period, but Coventry had levelled by the end of the period.

After a scoreless second period, Clarke netted the winner for Doug Christiansen's side.

Coventry led twice in the first period in Friday's game with Dowd's two goals cancelling out strikes by Matic Kralj and Shea Guthrie.

Goals from Jon Pelle and Clarke put Belfast 4-2 up and while Robert Farmer replied, Adam Keefe hit Belfast's fifth goal late on.