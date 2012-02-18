Belfast Giants 7-1 Fife Flyers

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Belfast Giants extended their Elite League lead to nine points as they hammered Fife on Saturday while Sheffield lost against Nottingham.

After Friday's 6-1 win over Hull, the Giants earned another facile home success as they beat Fife 7-1.

Jon Pelle, Nick Kuiper, Robert Dowd, Craig Peacock, Aaron Clarke, Jerry Rebek and Mike Hoffman hit Giants goals before Steve Gunn's late Fife goal.

Sheffield, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 away defeat against Nottingham.

Pelle put the Giants ahead on 10.30 and Kuiper and Dowd added further strikes before the end of the first period.

Peacock managed Belfast's only goal in the middle period before Clarke, Rebek and Hoffman netted to make it 7-0.

Gunn's reply came nine seconds before the end of the game.

In Friday's game at the Odyssey, Jeff Mason hit a hat-trick as the Belfast Giants crushed the Stingrays.

Robert Dowd put the leaders ahead and Mason made it 2-0 before Andrew McKinney pulled one back for Hull late in the first period.

Mason struck seven minutes into the third period and Mike Hoffman netted twice before the forward completed his treble in the last minute.

The Giants will be next in action away to Hull on Saturday.