Cardiff Devils 4-1 Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils are into the Elite League play-off semi-finals after beating Coventry 4-1 at Cardiff Bay Arena.

The teams drew 3-3 in Saturday's tense opening leg at the SkyDome Arena in Coventry.

But two goals from Stuart MacRae and one apiece from Phil Hill and Jeff Pierce ensured the hosts victory in the return leg.

Robert Farmer struck the visitors' consolation goal.

The Welsh team had fought back from 3-1 down to tie 3-3 with Coventry in the first leg as they scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

Devils' Scott Dobben opened the scoring before Park Woo-sang, Peter Nylander and Owen Fussey fired Blaze ahead.

But Dobben and Gerad Adams levelled for Cardiff late on.