Telford Tigers sign James Preece from Cardiff Devils

Telford Tigers have made their latest summer signing by bringing in youngster James Preece from Cardiff Devils.

"I'd describe myself as a very offensive player. I like to play a more European style of hockey," said Preece.

"As a playmaker you have to be creative and I have got the speed and skill to do just that.

"I was invited to a try-out at at the start of the summer and coach Tom Watkins rang me the next day to ask if I'd be interested in playing for him."