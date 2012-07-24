Telford Tigers sign James Preece from Cardiff Devils

James Preece

Telford Tigers have made their latest summer signing by bringing in youngster James Preece from Cardiff Devils.

"I'd describe myself as a very offensive player. I like to play a more European style of hockey," said Preece.

"As a playmaker you have to be creative and I have got the speed and skill to do just that.

"I was invited to a try-out at at the start of the summer and coach Tom Watkins rang me the next day to ask if I'd be interested in playing for him."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story