Capitals defeat Clan in overtime

From the section Ice hockey

ReneJarolin struck in overtime to seal a win for Edinburgh Capitals over Braehead Clan in the Challenge Cup.

It was high drama as the Caps looked like throwing away a 3-0 lead in the final minutes as Braehead threatened.

Jarolin struck his first goal inside 25 seconds when he met Sean Beattie's pass to scoop the puck past Clan goalie Garrett Zemlak.

Then Jordan Steel struck a rare goal to double Edinburgh's lead, leaving Braehead facing a mountain to climb.

The task got even harder when Peter Holecko latched on to Jade Portwood's pass to lift his shot beyond Zemlak in the second period and send the Caps into a 3-0 lead.

Braehead struggled going forward, and had to contend with new Caps keeper Tomas Hiadlovsky, who was on top form and looks a real prospect in the Elite League.

They needed a way back and, with under 13 minutes to go, they got one as Clan captain Ash Goldie finished Robert Farmer's cutback from close range.

Then Farmer added Braehead's second with a rebound after Hiadlovsky had brilliantly stopped Steven Birnstill's stinging shot.

It was Matt Haywood who dragged the game level, rounding the Caps' Slovakian keeper to take the game into an exciting overtime period.

There were chances galore at both ends until Martin Cingel fed Jarolin to slot home the sudden-death winner and clinch the points.

Beaming Edinburgh Capitals' coach Richard Hartmann revealed he didn't use any motivational words to galvanise his weary side in the timeout called after the match went to 3-3.

He said: "I didn't say a thing to the boys at the timeout or in the break before overtime. All I told them was to enjoy the game and do the best they can and they got us the win.

"We were short on the defence and we were getting tired towards the end. We made a couple of mistakes and let them back in, but it's a great win for us."

Braehead Clan player-coach Jordan Krestanovich said: "I'm pleased with the point, but not the game. We did so well against Belfast on Saturday, but we can't seem to play at this rink.

"We played about seven minutes of the whole game to tie it and we battled to get it. We have to look at the positives of this and we definitely showed great character."

Weekend results

Saturday 8 September

Elite Ice Hockey League

Dundee Stars 2 - 3 Coventry Blaze

Challenge Cup Group A

Braehead Clan 3 - 2 Belfast Giants

Sunday 9 September

Elite Ice Hockey League

Coventry Blaze 4 - 3 Fife Flyers

Nottingham Panthers 5 - 1 Dundee Stars

Challenge Cup Group A

Edinburgh Capitals 4 - 3 Braehead Clan (OT)