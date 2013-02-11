Edinburgh Capitals floor Fife Flyers to move third

Two goals from Peter Holecko book-ended a fantastic result as Edinburgh Capitals sunk rivals Fife Flyers 7-2 to clinch a four-point weekend.

Edinburgh's two weekend wins, the first being being Saturday's victory over Braehead, moves them up to third in a tight Gardiner Conference.

Only three points separate top from bottom and the weekend exertions have put Capitals well among the play-off reckoning, with Fife dropping out as things stand.

And Edinburgh were worthy of their two wins, with Sunday's performance against the Flyers making up for a shock 7-1 loss in Kirkcaldy last week.

An entertaining first period seemed destined to be tied without a breach of the goal from either team.

But Holecko popped up to bundle the puck into the net at the end of the opening session following a scramble around Fife's crease.

The Flyers had a few chances early in the second, but found themselves 2-0 down when Rene Jarolin fed Richard Hartmann to his left and the Capitals' player-coach buried the shot home.

Chaumont pulled Fife back into it when Derek Keller's powerful shot was spilled by Tomas Hiadlovsky and the former Braehead man tidied up the rebound.

Then Flyers assistant coach Danny Stewart finished a rebound himself to pull the visitors level as the game tightened up.

However, the home side pulled ahead again when Curtis Leinweber's shot from an acute angle on the left took a deflection and finished past Daly.

Then Jade Portwood at the end of the second period fired the puck across the Fife crease, finding Jarolin to tuck it into the empty net.

Just when the game had settled, Edinburgh twisted the knife with three goals in the last five minutes to turn a decent victory into a rampant one.

Portwood got the final touch on Hartmann's shot to open up a three-goal lead then Marcis Zembergs sneaked in his near post chance to make it 6-2.

Holecko got the final say with 30 seconds left on the clock, his wraparound beating the luckless Daly at his near post to seal a great night for the Murrayfield side.

Afterwards, Capitals skipper Martin Cingel was beaming with delight at his team's success and admitted the loss to the Flyers last Saturday had been a sore one.

"Losing at Fife the way we did last week was painful for us and the fans and I think we owed them this," he said.

"It's a great night for them and I hope they enjoy it.

"You can't ask for more from this weekend and while the score maybe doesn't reflect the game, I'll take a 7-2 win on any night."

Fife's Stewart reflected: "We made some costly mistakes and our penalty kill just wasn't top notch.

"There were times we had it on our stick and we just didn't clear it and they out-battled us and scored.

"We were awful in the second half of the game, plain and simple."