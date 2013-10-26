Belfast Giants beat Braehead Clan in Challenge Cup match

Craig Peacock

The Belfast Giants secured a comfortable 5-2 win over Braehead Clan in the Challenge Cup match between the sides on Saturday.

Calvin Elfring put the Giants ahead but Scott Aarssen levelled before the end of the first period.

Goals from Evan Cheverie and Robby Sandrock made it 3-1 but Joel Champagne pulled one back for the home side.

In the third period, Craig Peacock extended the Giants' lead and Kevin Saurette added to the scoring.

The result completed a successful weekend for Paul Adey's men, who clinched a 4-3 comeback victory over the Panthers in Friday's Elite League game at the Odyssey.

The Giants are next in action at home to the Cardiff Devils in the Elite League on Saturday, 2 November.