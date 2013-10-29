David Clarke: No fracture for Nottingham Panthers captain

X-ray scans on Nottingham Panthers captain David Clarke have revealed he has suffered no fractures.

Clarke, who has a testimonial game next month to celebrate 10 years at the club, clattered to the ice during Saturday's defeat by Coventry Blaze.

A Panthers statement said: "David Clarke will undergo further checks this week on the injury.

"There has been a slight improvement over the past 24 hours but he still has a lot of pain."

Clarke, who is the Elite League's all-time leading goalscorer, is top of the Panthers' charts this season and has scored 13 times in 17 matches.

The statement continued: "The medical team want him to rest for 48 hours and then they will re-assess what's going to happen and how long he may be on the sidelines."