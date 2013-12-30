Belfast Giants cruise to victory over Hull Stingrays

Belfast Giants hammered Hull Stingrays 6-1 in Monday night's league and Challenge Cup quarter-final clash.

Kevin Saurette and Evan Cheverie netted for the hosts late in the first period before Hull hit back with a Guillaume Doucet goal after 28 minutes.

Belfast moved clear with Chris Higgins and Darryl Lloyd on target before Craig Peacock's double in the third period.

The Giants are now 11 points clear at the top of the Elite League and through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Paul Adey's team will take on Cardiff Devils or Fife Flyers in the last-four stage of the competition.

The Giants, who have now won eight straight games, are back in action on Thursday night with a league match against Nottingham Panthers at the Odyssey.