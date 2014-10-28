Belfast Giants two behind leaders Braehead after 7-2 win in Coventry

Mike Kompon's two late goals sealed Belfast's 7-2 win in Coventry

The Belfast Giants moved to within two points of the Elite League leaders, Braehead Clan, thanks to a 7-2 away win over Coventry Blaze on Tuesday night.

Jeff Mason and Mike Kompon each scored twice with Craig Peacock, Evan Cheverie and Calvin Elfring also on target.

It sets up a Halloween battle between the top two sides at the Odyssey Arena on Friday night.

The Giants were always in control after skating to a 3-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

Peacock's seventh goal of the season gave them the lead on the powerplay at 3:18 with Adam Keefe and Colin Shields credited with assists.

The Blaze equalised just 36 seconds later when Steven Goertzen scored.

However the Giants regained the lead at 7:27, once again with the man advantage when Robby Sandrock and Ray Sawada combined to set-up Mason.

When Mark Garside was penalised for holding the home side had a chance to reply but instead it was the Giants who went further in front as Elfring netted his first goal of the season.

Mason's second strike of the game at 27:27 made it 4-1 but Ross Venus closed the gap with a back post finish just after the halfway point of the game.

Cheverie scored against his old team just after the start of the third period and Kompon then got in on the act with two goals to round off the scoring in the closing stages.