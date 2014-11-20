BBC Sport - Thornton confident of reaching Super Final
Thornton confident of reaching Super Final
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Steve Thornton is confident that his team can progress from this weekend's Continental Cup semi-finals in France.
The Elite League champions will start against Neman Grodno of Belarus in Angers on Friday afternoon.
The Odyssey team take on hosts Angers on Saturday and Polish club Sanok on Sunday with the top two sides going through to the Super Final in January.