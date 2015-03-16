Telford Tigers owner Wayne Scholes invests in Bracknell Bees

Wayne Scholes was kit boy for Telford Tigers in the 1980s

Wayne Scholes, the owner of league winners Telford Tigers, has bought a 49% stake in fellow English Premier League side Bracknell Bees.

Telford, who won their first title in 27 years earlier in March, are owned by Scholes through Red Hockey Ltd.

Scholes is keen for Bracknell - and the company which owns them - becoming a major force in British ice hockey.

"Just 15 years ago, the Bees were British champions," said Scholes in a statement on the Bracknell website.

"Their fans deserve to see them have a chance of winning regularly again.

"There is a great infrastructure at the club and everything is in place for them to be successful, both on and off the ice.

"The guys in Bracknell have done an incredible job in keeping the sport alive at a senior level in the town."