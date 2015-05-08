Belfast Giants coach Steve Thornton is pleased to bring Chris Higgins back to the Odyssey along with new arrivals Jonathan Boxill and Matt Nickerson.

Higgins returns after one year with Nottingham and Great Britain player Boxill also makes the switch to Belfast from the Panthers.

Fife defenceman Matt Nickerson is added to the roster while Colin Shields, Mark Garside and Andrew Dickson have signed up for another season.