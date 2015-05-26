Geoff Woolhouse: Sheffield Steelers netminder retires

Geoff Woolhouse was restricted to 10 league appearances in the last three seasons

Sheffield Steelers netminder Geoff Woolhouse has retired at the age of 30.

Woolhouse joined the Steelers from Nottingham Panthers in 2010 and helped the side win two Elite League titles and one play-off championship.

The Steelers have brought in Brad Day, 20, from Sheffield Steeldogs as his replacement.

"It just felt like the right decision to be making. There's no better way to bow out than when you're at the top," Woolhouse told BBC Radio Sheffield.