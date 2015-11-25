Nottingham Panthers: Clarke & Schmidt escape suspension

David Clarke is the Elite League's all-time leading goalscorer

The Elite League Department of Player Safety will take no further action on Nottingham Panthers pair David Clarke and Bryan Schmidt.

Clarke was thrown out of Saturday's defeat in Edinburgh for Checking from Behind, while Schmidt was also penalised for the same offence.

These offences are automatically reviewed by DOPS and they have been cleared to play this weekend.

Panthers travel to Cardiff on Saturday and host Sheffield Steelers on Sunday.