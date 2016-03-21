Watch highlights of the Belfast Giants as they end the regular season with back-to-back wins over Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena.

The Giants defeated the Scots 5-3 on Friday night with Colin Shields' clinching the final goal in Saturday's 5-1 victory.

The back-to-back wins confirmed a fourth-placed finish in the Elite League and the side now play Nottingham Panthers in the quarter-finals of the play-offs.